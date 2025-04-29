Gene Hackman's mysterious death solved with final report from coroner

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Two months after Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away, the actor 's cause of death has officially been determined.

Two months after Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (l.) passed away, the actor's cause of death has officially been determined. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Evan Agostini / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

The autopsy report has indicated that the 95-year-old Hollywood legend died of a cardiovascular disease, according to media reports.

Hackman had a "history of congestive heart failure," Fox News quoted from the report by the coroner in Santa Fe.

According to the report, signs of advanced Alzheimer's disease were also found.

A test for the hantavirus, which caused his wife's death, was negative in Hackman.

Based on the toxicology tests, the doctors assume that the two-time Oscar winner had not eaten for some time before his death.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their home in Santa Fe on February 26.

At the beginning of March, investigators announced that Arakawa had likely died of a disease caused by hantaviruses, which affect the respiratory tract and are transmitted to humans via rodents such as mice or rats.