Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at airport after expensive watch gets him in trouble

Munich, Germany - Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly detained by German customs officers at Munich Airport on Wednesday for allegedly failing to declare a valuable luxury watch!

The Austrian-born star and former California governor was eventually able to continue on his journey, said a spokesman for the main customs office in Munich on Wednesday evening. He was also able to take the watch with him.



Criminal tax proceedings had been initiated against Schwarzenegger, who was accused by customs authorities of not declaring a valuable luxury watch when he arrived in Munich, although he apparently planned to leave it in the European Union.

The 76-year-old was on his way to Austria for a charity auction in which he planned to sell the watch to benefit climate initiatives, according to the climate initiative that he founded.

He also planned to attend a ski race in the Austrian Alps.

"If the goods remain in the EU, you have to pay tax and duty on them," said the customs spokesman. "That applies to everyone."

"We have taken up the matter. The case will now go to the responsible criminal and fines office in Augsburg," said the customs spokesman.

The legendary bodybuilder had agreed in Munich to pay customs duty on his personal watch, the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative told DPA.

"He cooperated at all times, even though it was an incompetent investigation, a total comedy of errors, but one that would make a very funny police film," the statement said.