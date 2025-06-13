The Simpsons steer clear of political jokes ahead of 800th episode, series creator says

Los Angeles, California - Like many American families struggling for unity in the polarized US, The Simpsons have decided to avoid political jokes, the creator of the series Matt Groening recently said.

Cartoonist and creator of the TV series The Simpsons Matt Groening (L), screenwriter Matt Selman (C), and producer and director David Silverman (R) pose during a photo session on the sidelines of the 49th Annecy International Film Festival in Annecy on Wednesday. © OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

Despite the potential for storylines and humor, Groening ruled out venturing into America's toxic politics for laughs.

"We don't do political humor because political humor is very limited. It dates very quickly," he said during an interview at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in the French Alps.

A Simpsons season takes at least six to nine months to produce, raising the risk of gags turning stale, Groening explained.

The show – broadcast on Fox and on Disney Plus, which now owns the series – has sometimes appeared to predict real events, such as Donald Trump's election, which was first referenced in an episode in 2000.

It has also featured parodies in the past of a host of politicians from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"We just have to stay true to our characters, their spirit, and their relationships. And when they face the sadness of the world, people feel briefly connected to them," writer-producer Matt Selman said.

Despite Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie remaining frozen in time since their debut in 1989, the writers have ensured the storylines move with the times.

For example, a recent episode parodied AI when a chatbot was asked to write the finale.

"In the plot of that episode, AI was given the job of writing the perfect finale. And of course, it just regurgitated and spat out all the other finales from all the other shows in very unoriginal and silly ways that of course would be terrible," said Selman.

"It was our attempt to push back at AI, push back at ever ending the show."