Ashanti and Nelly welcome first baby: "Funny how life's plans aren't always on time"

Los Angeles, California - Oh, baby ! Ashanti and rapper Nelly have welcomed their first child together – and revealed his name!

Ashanti and Nelly (r.) welcomed their first child together, a boy, four weeks ago. © STEVE MACK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It's a bouncing baby boy for the 49-year-old Hot in Herre rapper and his 43-year-old wifey, who shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

Ashanti dropped a new IG dump where she flaunted her postpartum figure and revealed that she had given birth four weeks ago.

"Funny how life's plans aren't…always on time.. lol," she began in the caption.

She added, "I've been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I'm loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I'm so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, boy."

The Foolish singer, who secretly wed Nelly in December 2023, revealed her baby boy's name to Entertainment Tonight, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, explaining that the Dilemma artist named their son "with a lot of pride."