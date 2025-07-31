Megan Thee Stallion is Klay Thompson's perfect catch on romantic fishing trip

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson documented their adorable fishing trip as their romance blossoms!

Megan Thee Stallion was Klay Thompson's (l.) first mate during their recent fishing date. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks player dropped a look at his fishing adventure with the Mamushi rapper via Instagram.



He captioned the post, "Boat days with Bae keep the haters away, Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER. I will manifest it."

The clip featured Meg in a navy swimsuit and playfully sitting on the lap of her boyfriend as he gushed, "You're so fine, baby. I got my queen on board, of course, I feel cool. I'm the coolest guy in this harbor."

The NBA star is also seen doing some professional spear fishing with a wetsuit on, while the Savage hitmaker tried her luck with a regular fishing pole on the other side of the boat.

More moments from the trip showed Meg hilariously steering their boat and getting seasick!