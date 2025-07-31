Megan Thee Stallion is Klay Thompson's perfect catch on romantic fishing trip
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson documented their adorable fishing trip as their romance blossoms!
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks player dropped a look at his fishing adventure with the Mamushi rapper via Instagram.
He captioned the post, "Boat days with Bae keep the haters away, Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER. I will manifest it."
The clip featured Meg in a navy swimsuit and playfully sitting on the lap of her boyfriend as he gushed, "You're so fine, baby. I got my queen on board, of course, I feel cool. I'm the coolest guy in this harbor."
The NBA star is also seen doing some professional spear fishing with a wetsuit on, while the Savage hitmaker tried her luck with a regular fishing pole on the other side of the boat.
More moments from the trip showed Meg hilariously steering their boat and getting seasick!
Apparently, the Houston native took being Klay's new first mate very seriously – has Meg finally found her perfect catch? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@klaythompson & IMAGO / NurPhoto