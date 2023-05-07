Bad Bunny lays the smackdown on Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

Puerto Rico - Rapper Bad Bunny can now call himself a pro wrestler after he defeated Damian Priest at a WWE Backlash event.

Bad Bunny (r.) faced off with Damian Priest during Saturday's WWE Backlash event. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Picturelux

In a video of Saturday's show, Bad Bunny is seen making an epic entrance as his 2017 hit song Chambea blasts from the speakers.

The crowd immediately went absolutely wild, enthusiastically singing along and holding up signs showing love for the rapper including one that read: "bunnies can fly."

Next, Bad Bunny hilariously unveils a shopping cart full of typical WWE weapons, such as chairs and a garbage can, before walking to greet his opponent, Damian Priest, ringside.

Despite both of them being natives to Puerto Rico, the crowd was overwhelmingly cheering for the Grammy-winning music artist.

The two then proceed to duke it out in WWE style, with Bad Bunny putting on an incredibly impressive performance despite not being known as a wrestler.

As the two exchange blows high up on top of a speaker, Priest is seen picking the star up and body-slamming him into a table below.

Bad Bunny still managed to walk away victorious, and was joined in the ring by a handful of legendary wrestlers, including Rey Mysterio, to celebrate his triumph.