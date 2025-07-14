Rosie O'Donnell laughs off Trump's latest threats and explains his obsession with her

Dublin, Ireland - Rosie O'Donnell shrugged off President Donald Trump's threats to strip her of her US citizenship, saying she didn't take them "personally."

Rosie O'Donnell brushed off President Donald Trump's threats to have her US citizenship revoked over her outspoken criticism of him. © Collage: REUTERS & Michael TRAN / AFP

The comedian and former talk show host told Ireland's RTE 1 Radio that she only found out about Trump's latest outburst – in which she called her "a threat to humanity" – from a friend who got in touch on Saturday.

O'Donnell said she initially thought the president's Truth Social post railing against her was fake.

She then shot back on Instagram with a post that featured a photo of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted pedophile who is at the center of a growing rift within the Republican's far-right base.

"I am very proud to be opposed to every single thing he says and does and represents," O'Donnell insisted.

"There's a long list of celebrities he's threatened, including Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo," she added.

The 63-year-old, who has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, said she thinks part of his obsession with her is due to the fact that they "grew up in the same area."

"I think I remind him of all the kids at school who never liked him. I'm a tough New York tomboy girl, and I think his crap never flew with me or New Yorkers," she explained.

O'Donnell relocated to Dublin after Trump's win in the 2024 presidential election.