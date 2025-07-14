Justin Baldoni's team accuses Blake Lively of legal "tantrum" ahead of deposition

New York, New York - Things are getting uglier between It Ends With Us co- stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ahead of Lively's anticipated deposition !

Justin Baldoni's (l.) legal team has slammed Blake Lively's (r.) request to have her July 17 deposition at her lawyer's office. © Collage: Nicholas Hunt & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Jane the Virgin star's legal team hit back at the Gossip Girl alum's request to have her July 17 deposition take place at her lawyer's office.

In a new filing obtained by TMZ, Baldoni's attorneys argued against Lively's motion that she is "scared" of being ambushed by the paparazzi outside of her co-star's lawyer's office.

His lawyers state in the counterclaim that there's no proof supporting the A Simple Favor star's concerns and that moving the deposition would put them at a disadvantage.

The director's team added, "Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court."