Justin Baldoni's team accuses Blake Lively of legal "tantrum" ahead of deposition
New York, New York - Things are getting uglier between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ahead of Lively's anticipated deposition!
The Jane the Virgin star's legal team hit back at the Gossip Girl alum's request to have her July 17 deposition take place at her lawyer's office.
In a new filing obtained by TMZ, Baldoni's attorneys argued against Lively's motion that she is "scared" of being ambushed by the paparazzi outside of her co-star's lawyer's office.
His lawyers state in the counterclaim that there's no proof supporting the A Simple Favor star's concerns and that moving the deposition would put them at a disadvantage.
The director's team added, "Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court."
Lively – who is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation – has accused her former director of turning their heated legal war into a "public spectacle" after his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously suggested that the deposition be held at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Following the deposition, Lively and Baldoni are currently set to head to court in March 2026, where they are both expected to testify.
Cover photo: Collage: Nicholas Hunt & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP