Why did Kim Kardashian have a "meltdown" at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding?
Los Angeles, California - Insiders are dishing that Kim Kardashian may have had a little breakdown at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, and here's why!
Per Closer Online UK, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder allegedly had a secret meltdown at Bezos and Sánchez's lavish Venice nuptials.
The apparent cause behind Kim's breakdown was Hollywood's newest "IT" girl – Sydney Sweeney!
A tipster tattled that Kim "won't say it outright, but seeing Sydney get all the attention in Venice was a huge blow to her ego."
They continued, saying, "She left Venice feeling completely deflated. It turned into a painful wake-up call for her. It's not as though she didn't get any attention, it just wasn't the way it used to be, which totally knocked her confidence."
Does this mean that there's a feud brewing between the ladies?
The informant explained that Kim is "not holding it against" the Euphoria star, however. In fact, Kim reportedly thinks that Sweeney is "gorgeous and talented."
"It's more that Kim's realizing she's not the 'it' girl anymore, and that's triggered all her worst insecurities," the source clarified.
Cover photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP