Why did Kim Kardashian have a "meltdown" at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders are dishing that Kim Kardashian may have had a little breakdown at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding , and here's why!

Kim Kardashian reportedly wasn't feeling the love at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding. © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Per Closer Online UK, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder allegedly had a secret meltdown at Bezos and Sánchez's lavish Venice nuptials.

The apparent cause behind Kim's breakdown was Hollywood's newest "IT" girl – Sydney Sweeney!

A tipster tattled that Kim "won't say it outright, but seeing Sydney get all the attention in Venice was a huge blow to her ego."

They continued, saying, "She left Venice feeling completely deflated. It turned into a painful wake-up call for her. It's not as though she didn't get any attention, it just wasn't the way it used to be, which totally knocked her confidence."

Does this mean that there's a feud brewing between the ladies?