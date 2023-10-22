Bad Bunny takes Saturday Night Live to the next level with hilarious performances and epic guests

New York, New York - Bad Bunny took over Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting and performing as the musical guest alongside big names like Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger.

Bad Bunny took the SNL stage on Saturday night to deliver a performance with incredible musical stylings and hilarious theatrics. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ruidiazjennifer & GIORGIO VIERA / AFP

Bad Bunny did not disappoint on Saturday night.

In his opening monologue, introduced by the lovely Lady Gaga, the Puerto Rican star spoke in Spanish with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal serving as his on-air translator.

Bad Bunny said that he is proud to be a Spanish speaker and, according to TMZ, said that he does not pander to English audiences.

He also joked that he asked Pedro to show an embarrassing photo of him, but that "nothing could be found."

At one point, Bad Bunny even performed as everyone's favorite ogre: Shrek!

Bad Bunny recently celebrated the drop of his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, and the singer performed UN PREVIEW during his SNL set.

After the show, the stars headed to the streets of the Big Apple for some drinks and well-deserved treats!