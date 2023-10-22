Bad Bunny takes Saturday Night Live to the next level with hilarious performances and epic guests
New York, New York - Bad Bunny took over Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting and performing as the musical guest alongside big names like Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger.
Bad Bunny did not disappoint on Saturday night.
In his opening monologue, introduced by the lovely Lady Gaga, the Puerto Rican star spoke in Spanish with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal serving as his on-air translator.
Bad Bunny said that he is proud to be a Spanish speaker and, according to TMZ, said that he does not pander to English audiences.
He also joked that he asked Pedro to show an embarrassing photo of him, but that "nothing could be found."
At one point, Bad Bunny even performed as everyone's favorite ogre: Shrek!
Bad Bunny recently celebrated the drop of his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, and the singer performed UN PREVIEW during his SNL set.
After the show, the stars headed to the streets of the Big Apple for some drinks and well-deserved treats!
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner hit up NYC for SNL afterparty
Bad Bunny (29) brought his 27-year-old supermodel girlfriend Kendall Jenner to hit up Le'Avenue in New York City for the afterparty, even though she didn't appear on the show.
"Kendall traveled to NYC yesterday just to support [Bad Bunny] while he hosted and performed so proud, he did amazing!" one fan wrote on Twitter.
The couple was joined by Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger, and Lady Gaga.
Bad Bunny and Kendall were dressed casually yet sleek, while Gaga made a dramatic entrance with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Polansky, per TMZ.
The full episode is currently available for Peacock members, or you can find clips of performance on YouTube.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ruidiazjennifer & GIORGIO VIERA / AFP