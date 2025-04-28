Archie and Lilibet are all grown up in Meghan Markle's new post

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle rarely gives glimpses of her family life, which makes her latest social media post all the more special!

Meghan Markle shared a rare peek at her growing kiddos Archie (l.) and Lilibet (r.) in a new Instagram post over the weekend, which kept the children's faces hidden. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghan

Meghan and husband Prince Harry try to keep their children out of the public eye as much as possible in order to give them as normal a childhood as they can.

So, the 43-year-old mom rarely shares photos of the little royals Archie and Lilibet online.

However, on Sunday, Meghan dropped a surprise look at her five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter as they picked flowers from the garden.

In one snap, the former Suits star can be seen with Lilibet in front of a rose bush, with the toddler's bright red hair, much like that of her dad, on full display.

The two other shots show the little prince picking out the perfect rose, which he then held up to the camera.

"Sunday kind of love... with my little loves," Meghan wrote in the caption.