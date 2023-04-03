Ben Affleck gets mistaken for Matt Damon in hilarious new Dunkin' ad

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez's hubby Ben Affleck suffered from a case of mistaken identity in a new ad for Dunkin'.

Ben Affleck (r) was hysterically mistaken for his longtime friend Matt Damon in a new Dunkin' ad. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 50-year-old Justice League star had an awkward moment in the funny campaign for the coffee chain's new deal, Dunkin' Run.

The ad, which dropped on Monday, begins with Ben chatting with two Dunkin' employees before breaking down the new promo.

"It's a great deal, a large coffee [and] a donut for a buck. I mean, it's pretty cool," he begins.

"So I thought it would be like authentic and meta, yes, I'm doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial? You know, I don't do commercials. I'm a real actor. This is an art form for me."

Yet, both baristas were visibly confused as to who Ben was until one hilariously name-drops Matt Damon's movie, The Departed, to try and jog her co-worker's memory.

"Are you in The Departed?" the Dunkin' barista asks to confirm, to which Ben awkwardly agrees, "I'm Matt Damon."

The barista quickly says, "I love him," while the other comments, "He's had a really consistent career."

The whole moment ends with Ben shaking his head and enjoying his brew.