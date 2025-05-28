Blake Lively gets support from advocacy groups amid legal war with Justin Baldoni
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has gotten more support in her attempt to get her co-star Justin Baldoni's defamation countersuit against her dropped.
According to The Los Angeles Times, several advocacy groups have filed amicus briefs in support of the Another Simple Favor star's motion for the director's suit to be dismissed.
On Tuesday, a non-profit group called Equal Rights Advocates urged a federal judge in their brief to uphold Lively's motion and defend California's new free-speech law that protects individuals who speak out against sexual misconduct.
Elyse Dorsey, an ex-federal employee and sexual harassment survivor, spoke on her experience of being sued for defamation and said the law at issue could have spared her a years-long legal ordeal.
More briefs are reportedly expected to come from Child USA and Sanctuary for Families.
The Gossip Girl alum's spokesperson said in a statement that Baldoni was "trying to end the nation's only 'MeToo' law as 'unconstitutional.'"
Will Justin Baldoni's defamation suit against Blake Lively be tossed?
The rep further accused him and his co-defendants of being "so focused on trying to harm Ms. Lively that they are willing to shred a law designed to protect all victims just to make sure they 'bury' one and that Lively "will continue to use her voice to speak up for justice on behalf of herself and others."
Lively, who is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, recently scored a win amid the former co-stars' heated legal war.
Taylor Swift, who was subpoenaed by the Jane the Virgin actor, has been dropped from the legal battle - though Lively and Swift's friendship seemingly remains strained!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Cover-Images