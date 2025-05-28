Blake Lively gets support from advocacy groups amid legal war with Justin Baldoni

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has gotten more support in her attempt to get her co- star Justin Baldoni's defamation countersuit against her dropped.

Blake Lively's (pictured) plea for Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit to get dropped has been supported by several advocacy groups. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to The Los Angeles Times, several advocacy groups have filed amicus briefs in support of the Another Simple Favor star's motion for the director's suit to be dismissed.

On Tuesday, a non-profit group called Equal Rights Advocates urged a federal judge in their brief to uphold Lively's motion and defend California's new free-speech law that protects individuals who speak out against sexual misconduct.

Elyse Dorsey, an ex-federal employee and sexual harassment survivor, spoke on her experience of being sued for defamation and said the law at issue could have spared her a years-long legal ordeal.

More briefs are reportedly expected to come from Child USA and Sanctuary for Families.

The Gossip Girl alum's spokesperson said in a statement that Baldoni was "trying to end the nation's only 'MeToo' law as 'unconstitutional.'"