Super Bowl commercials 2023: Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, and more star in iconic ads

From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's going to Dunkin' to Indiana Jones' return, here are the top celebrity-clad commercials from the 2023 Super Bowl!

By Elyse Johnson

Glendale, Arizona - The Super Bowl continued its tradition of releasing memorable ads promoting products and teasing the smoking hot releases coming soon. But this year's commercials featured a jam-packed lineup of celebrities stepping up to the plate.

From the return of Cher (l.) and a starry Dunkin' run to the new Indiana Jones flick (r.), here are the top celebrity-clad commercials from Super Bowl 2023. © Collage: IMAGO/Allstar & Cinema Publishers Collection & Screenshot/Instagram/lisamackay7 Rihanna's debut of her second baby bump at Sunday night's halftime show will no doubt go down in Super Bowl history, yet this year's crop of commercials is also right up there with iconic Super Bowl offerings. From an official look at The Flash to the return of Clueless' Cher, the stars were aligned for the Game Day festivities via the best commercials in the biz. This year's collection brought in more famous faces than in recent memory with a celeb seeming to appear in nearly every advertisement. The 2023 Super Bowl cameos included Will Ferrell, Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Missy Elliot, Diddy, Pete Davidson, John Hamm, Brie Larson, Melissa McCarthy, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Adam Driver, Serena Williams, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl, John Travolta, Zach Braff, Miles Teller, and a Breaking Bad parody from the show's stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. Celebrities J.K. Rowling responds to backlash over anti-trans rhetoric in new podcast Although there were many unforgettable ads displayed during Super Bowl LVII, here are a few that we just can't get enough of.

Ben Affleck helms Dunkin' - as Jennifer Lopez drives by

Ben Affleck (l.) suited up to work in his favorite restaurant in a new Dunkin' ad alongside wife Jennifer Lopez. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Ben Affleck clearly runs on Dunkin'! The Boston-native's known love for the coffee chain came to fruition in his first Super Bowl commercial, which also served up up a double whammy with his bride, Jennifer Lopez. In the brief commercial, the Justice League star plays a Dunkin' barista taking drive-thru orders for unsuspecting attendees, handing out their beverages and goodies. Celebrities Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds subtly reveal baby number four has been born! At one point, his wifey pulls up to the drive-thru and teasingly asks, "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" The spouses' hilarious ad will go down as one of the most fun coffee runs ever, as Dunkin nabbed one of the most all-star power couples to ever hit a Super Bowl spot together.

Alicia Silverstone returns as Cher to teach Clueless teens

Alicia Silverstone brought back her iconic character Cher and a memorable closet for a Rakuten ad. © IMAGO/Allstar As if! After 27 years, the iconic Cher came back to teach a few lessons in a Clueless-themed ad for cashback e-shopping site Rakuten. The 46-year-old star donned Cher's iconic yellow plaid suit when she appeared in a crowded high school classroom to tout the benefits of the shopping app. Cher's spinning closet, and well as Clueless costar Elisa Donovan, also made a cameo in the commercial, as the spot ended with Cher's white jeep crashing into a delivery man. After 20 years, it looks like Cher's driving hasn't changed much ... duh!

Indiana Jones deals with destiny in first official trailer for Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford has a date with destiny in the fifth Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. © imago/Cinema Publishers Collection Friends, enemies, and a finely aged Harrison Ford! Indiana Jones and his classic whip are coming back for more chaos and deadly adventures. A two-minute preview for the upcoming Indiana Jones title gave viewers a first look at the fifth flick in the franchise, Dial of Destiny, which also stars Mads Mikkelson, Antonio Banderas, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Though the plot of the film is still under wraps, seeing Ford back in action has definitely added to the hype of the upcoming action movie. It only added to fans' hype for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which springs into theaters June 30!

While it's tough to choose the best from an excellent crop of Super Bowl commercials this year, check out a few more favorites below: