Billie Eilish blasts Trump's ICE raids: "We're seeing our neighbors being kidnapped"

Atlanta, Georgia - Billie Eilish fiercely condemned the Trump administration during a new acceptance speech, warning that civil rights "are being stripped" under President Donald Trump .

Billie Eilish condemned the Trump administration as she accepted the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award on Saturday. © Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-year-old singer was presented with the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award over the weekend for her efforts in climate activism.

But Eilish admitted it felt "strange" to be honored for her work amid the turmoil across the country, arguing that the goal of environmental justice "feels less achievable than ever".

"We're seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people's access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans," she said.

"It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration. And it's really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets."

Eilish's remarks come as outrage grows against the immigration raids being conducted across the US at Trump's order.

Protests have particularly escalated after the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis – an incident that Eilish condemned through a series of reshared social media posts.