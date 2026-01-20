Billie Eilish blasts Trump's ICE raids: "We're seeing our neighbors being kidnapped"
Atlanta, Georgia - Billie Eilish fiercely condemned the Trump administration during a new acceptance speech, warning that civil rights "are being stripped" under President Donald Trump.
The 23-year-old singer was presented with the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award over the weekend for her efforts in climate activism.
But Eilish admitted it felt "strange" to be honored for her work amid the turmoil across the country, arguing that the goal of environmental justice "feels less achievable than ever".
"We're seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people's access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans," she said.
"It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration. And it's really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets."
Eilish's remarks come as outrage grows against the immigration raids being conducted across the US at Trump's order.
Protests have particularly escalated after the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis – an incident that Eilish condemned through a series of reshared social media posts.
Billie Eilish speaks out against the Trump administration
The Grammy winner took to her Instagram story to share posts slamming ICE as a "federally funded and supported terrorist group" and calling for its abolishment.
Eilish has been consistently outspoken about her political views, having endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race and going on to call Trump's victory in the election "a war on women."
When explaining why she backed the Democratic candidate, Eilish said simply, "Really big fan of human rights. Really big fan of women's rights and women's reproductive rights and social justice and gun laws."
Back in November, the Birds of a Feather artist called out billionaires at large for not contributing more of their wealth to addressing global crises.
"We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country," Eilish said.
"I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it."
Cover photo: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP