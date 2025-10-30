Billie Eilish calls out billionaires – with Mark Zuckerberg in the room: "Give your money away, shorties"

New York, New York - Billie Eilish called out billionaires for not giving away more of their wealth – with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg listening in the crowd!

The 23-year-old was honored with the Music Innovator Award from WSJ. Magazine on Wednesday, and during her speech, she directly called out billionaires.

"We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country," she said, per People.

"I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it."

She seemed to allude to Zuckerberg and other ultra-wealthy members of the crowd as she said that there were "people in here that have a lot more money than me."

"If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties," Eilish added.

According to an eyewitness, Zuckerberg, who is worth an estimated $257 billion, did not clap at the comment, as the rest of the crowd did.

Eilish, meanwhile, revealed that she would be making a hefty contribution to charity of her own using the profits from her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour.