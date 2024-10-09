Billie Eilish praises Kamala Harris: "I would love to feel safe as a woman in my country"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has again shown her support for Kamala Harris as she opened up about why the 2024 presidential election is especially important.

Billie Eilish (r.) has again shown her support for Kamala Harris as she opened up about why the 2024 presidential election is especially important. © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Vogue cover story published Tuesday, the 22-year-old dished on why she's decided to be vocal about her support for the Democratic candidate.

"A lot of my fans are going to be able to vote for the first time," she explained.

"So I'm like, 'Do you like freedom?'"

Billie went on to add that electing the country's first female president "would be really amazing."

"I would love to feel safe as a woman in my country," she said.

The Grammy winner also listed off specific issues she's focused on this election cycle, telling the outlet, "Really big fan of human rights. Really big fan of women's rights and women's reproductive rights and social justice and gun laws."

Billie's comments come after she and her brother, Finneas, formally endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket for the White House in a social media video shared last month.