Billie Eilish takes special action to honor Earth Day
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish used her platform for good as she made a special move to honor Earth Day this year.
On Saturday, the 21-year-old celebrated the holiday by closing her online store and encouraging her fans to turn their funds to important environmental causes.
"In recognition of Earth Day, the Billie Eilish store is closed and encourages fans and shoppers to make a donation to one or both of these amazing organizations," the Ocean Eyes singer tweeted.
The post included information about two charities to which Eilish suggested fans contribute.
"GRID Alternatives is a national nonprofit bringing accessible clean energy tech and jobs to worldwide BIPOC communities," the post read.
The second charity, Support + Feed, was described as an "intersectional nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an equitable, plant-based food system and combating food insecurity and the climate crisis."
The philanthropic organization just so happens to have been founded by Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird.
The Earth Days efforts are just one of many influential moves by the Swarm star to aid the environment.
Billie Eilish promoted environmental activism during her latest tour
In 2022, Eilish incorporated her mom's charity into her Happier Than Ever global tour with The Pledge, a campaign that encouraged concertgoers to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days.
She also included an "Eco Village" at each tour stop, highlighting local environmental nonprofits and helping fans register to vote and fill reusable water bottles.
Cover photo: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP