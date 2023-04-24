Billie Eilish takes special action to honor Earth Day

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish used her platform for good as she made a special move to honor Earth Day this year.

On Saturday, Billie Eilish shut down her online store and encouraged fans to donate to environmental charities instead. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the 21-year-old celebrated the holiday by closing her online store and encouraging her fans to turn their funds to important environmental causes.

"In recognition of Earth Day, the Billie Eilish store is closed and encourages fans and shoppers to make a donation to one or both of these amazing organizations," the Ocean Eyes singer tweeted.

The post included information about two charities to which Eilish suggested fans contribute.

"GRID Alternatives is a national nonprofit bringing accessible clean energy tech and jobs to worldwide BIPOC communities," the post read.

The second charity, Support + Feed, was described as an "intersectional nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an equitable, plant-based food system and combating food insecurity and the climate crisis."

The philanthropic organization just so happens to have been founded by Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird.

The Earth Days efforts are just one of many influential moves by the Swarm star to aid the environment.