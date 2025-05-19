Billie Eilish extends HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour with extra stops in New York, Texas, and more!

New York, New York - Billie Eilish has extended HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR with more than a dozen additional shows!

Billie Eilish has extended HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR with more than a dozen additional shows in cities like Austin, San Francisco, and Miami. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-year-old announced the new tour stops via social media on Monday, writing, "heard you wanted more shows :pppp."

What Billie is calling "part two" of her seventh headlining tour begins in August with two new shows in Tokyo, Japan.

She has also added a number of US shows, stopping in cities like Miami, Austin, Phoenix, and more.

Pre-sale for the new US shows begins on Tuesday, with a general sale set for Thursday.

American Express holders will have special early access to a limited number of tickets, so long as the tickets are purchased with the card.

According to Ticketmaster, Billie has opted into the site's Face Value Exchange program, which means tickets will be sold at face value and can only be resold for the same price.

The new dates on Long Island, however, will not follow this policy due to New York state laws.