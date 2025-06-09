Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff caught kissing amid dating rumors!

Venice, Italy - Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff may have just confirmed those swirling romance rumors!

Billie Eilish (l.) and Nat Wolff may have just confirmed those swirling romance rumors, as the stars were spotted kissing in Italy over the weekend. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The stars were spotted in Venice, Italy, over the weekend, with celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi posting exclusive snaps of them sharing a kiss on a balcony on Sunday.

Billie first sparked dating rumors with the 30-year-old actor after appearing "affectionate" on a night out with friends back in March.

But Nat has been a longtime friend of the 23-year-old singer, and he even starred in her self-directed music video for CHIRIRO, which came out last year.

Nat also joined Billie on her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour last year as an opening act alongside his brother, Alex.

Sources close to Billie said earlier this year that the two were simply "close friends" and "nothing more" – though that seems to have changed!

The Grammy winner was last linked to The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, but the two split in May 2023 after about eight months together.

Nat, meanwhile, previously dated actors Grace Van Patten and Margaret Qualley.