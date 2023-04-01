Is Billie Eilish finally releasing her song from the Euphoria soundtrack?

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has quite the surprise in store for fans with the official drop of a previously-unreleased song !

Billie Eilish has confirmed the official release of I've Never Felt So Alone, a collaboration with Labrinth that was featured in HBO's Euphoria. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

The 21-year-old collaborated with Labrinth on I've Never Felt So Alone for the season two soundtrack of Euphoria.

Despite the song appearing on the hit TV show, it was notably excluded from the album on streaming services.

Thankfully, fans will finally have the chance to stream it officially on April 7!

Labrinth teased the release with an Instagram post on Friday, and Eilish left a winking face emoji in the comment section to further tease fans about the drop.

Despite not being officially released until now, I've Never Felt So Alone was performed live at one of Eilish's Los Angeles shows last year, where she brought her 34-year-old collaborator on stage to sing it with her!