Is Billie Eilish finally releasing her song from the Euphoria soundtrack?
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has quite the surprise in store for fans with the official drop of a previously-unreleased song!
The 21-year-old collaborated with Labrinth on I've Never Felt So Alone for the season two soundtrack of Euphoria.
Despite the song appearing on the hit TV show, it was notably excluded from the album on streaming services.
Thankfully, fans will finally have the chance to stream it officially on April 7!
Labrinth teased the release with an Instagram post on Friday, and Eilish left a winking face emoji in the comment section to further tease fans about the drop.
Despite not being officially released until now, I've Never Felt So Alone was performed live at one of Eilish's Los Angeles shows last year, where she brought her 34-year-old collaborator on stage to sing it with her!
Billie Eilish and Labrinth announce official release of their collaboration
The Ocean Eyes singer brought Labrinth on stage at her December 14, 2022, show at the Kia Forum to perform their Euphoria collaboration, sending fans into an absolute frenzy!
The duo also teamed up for a live rendition of Labrinth's song, Mount Everest, which was also featured in the Zendaya-led series.
Eilish wasn't featured in the original version of Mount Everest, making the live performance extra special for the audience.
