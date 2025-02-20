Bottoms up! Chappell Roan celebrates her birthday with cheeky montage

Los Angeles, California - Pop supernova Chappell Roan likes to keep things breezy! Case in point? Her latest Instagram post.

Pop supernova Chappell Roan likes to keep things breezy! Case in point? Her latest Instagram post. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Breaking news: butts.

In a silly Wednesday Instagram post, the Pink Pony Club singer thanked everyone for their birthday wishes with the ultimate gift – a peek at her top-tier tush.

The Insta photo carousel showed various shots of the artist's (ahem) asset in a variety of iconic performance outfits, including the all-green Lady Liberty look from New York City's Governors Ball music festival.

Chappell turned 27 years old on Wednesday, February 20. It's no surprise that this sensitive queen is a Pisces!

Her comments section was quickly flooded with fans who enthusiastically hyped up the Grammy winner.

"Had to bring out my inhaler for this one," wrote one commenter as another asked, "On a TUESDAY????"

"thank u chappell we all say in unison," added a third as others joked about the singer's "birthday cake."