Chappell Roan announces new live music appearance – is an album tour next?

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan is no stranger to a cheeky festival spot , and now she has one more lined up on the calendar! Here's the tea on her new Scotland show.

The pop music girlie of the moment is all set to perform in Scotland this August, extending her already announced UK live appearances for the summer.

On August 26, the Pink Pony Club singer will be a headliner for the Summer Sessions concert series at the Royal Highlands Showgrounds in Edinburgh.

Tickets for this new Scotland show go on sale on Friday at 9 AM.

Chappell is already set to appear at Reading & Leeds on August 22 and 23 alongside Travis Scott and Hozier.

Then, after her new Edinburgh spot, she will head to Ireland for a show at Electric Picnic on August 29.

Does this full schedule of touring commitments possibly hint at a new album/tour rollout to come? Fans sure are hoping so, especially after her recent single drop for The Giver.