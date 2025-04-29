Chappell Roan's new management revealed after public split from team

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan just signed a management deal with Drew Simmons of Foundations Management, who has been Noah Kahan's manager for almost a decade.

Chappell Roan (pictured) just signed a management deal with Drew Simmons of Foundations Management, who has been Noah Kahan's manager for almost a decade. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Simmons announced the news on Monday via Instagram.

"Thrilled to be working with Chappell Roan – it's an honor to welcome her to Foundations," he wrote.

This comes after the Pink Pony Club artist split with her previous manager – State of the Art's Nick Bobetsky – last November following her multiple Grammy nominations.

Bobetsky had started representing Chappell in 2018 and helped her break out to superstardom during her Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess era.

The runaway hit album that made it to Number 2 on the charts many months after its initial release, turning Chappell Roan into a household name.

In March, the Grammy winner for best new artist recently released a cheeky queer country single titled The Giver, first debuted on SNL.

The song opened at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 and also topped the country charts.