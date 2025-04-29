Chappell Roan's new management revealed after public split from team
Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan just signed a management deal with Drew Simmons of Foundations Management, who has been Noah Kahan's manager for almost a decade.
Simmons announced the news on Monday via Instagram.
"Thrilled to be working with Chappell Roan – it's an honor to welcome her to Foundations," he wrote.
This comes after the Pink Pony Club artist split with her previous manager – State of the Art's Nick Bobetsky – last November following her multiple Grammy nominations.
Bobetsky had started representing Chappell in 2018 and helped her break out to superstardom during her Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess era.
The runaway hit album that made it to Number 2 on the charts many months after its initial release, turning Chappell Roan into a household name.
In March, the Grammy winner for best new artist recently released a cheeky queer country single titled The Giver, first debuted on SNL.
The song opened at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 and also topped the country charts.
The Foundations company site confirms Chappell's addition to their roster of talent. Other artists managed by Foundations include Kahan, Laufey, and Rebecca Black.
