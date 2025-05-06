Chappell Roan brings the Pink Pony Club to the Met Gala in splashy debut

New York, New York - Rising pop star Chappell Roan just made her first Met Gala showing, and fans are gagged by the sassy disco-inspired look!

Chappell Roan arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, in New York. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & John Nacion / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old Good Luck, Babe! singer swung by fashion's biggest night on Monday in a bright pink patchwork suit with broad '70s lapels and fun rock star flared bell-bottoms.

Earlier that night, she was seen sporting a giant caped coat with magenta tinsel reminiscent of Penny Lane's famous 'fit from the film Almost Famous.

Chappell went without the coat as she approached the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, however.

Her fitted two-piece suit, which honored the Met Gala theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was reportedly styled by Wicked movie costume director Paul Tazewell.

The dress code was "Tailored for You," and this glam rock look clearly understood the assignment!

"For Chappell, we were channeling the glamour and freedom of the disco era – think Sylvester, Superfly, superfine tailoring, and unapologetic shine," makeup artist Pat McGrath told Vogue, adding that the overall effect was going for "maximalist, metallic, and made to move."