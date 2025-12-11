Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari calls their marriage a "blessing" – despite her shady comments about him

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex-husband, Sam Asghari , stripped down for his latest interview and offered rare insight into their past relationship.

Sam Asghari (r) said he was "blessed" to have fallen in love with Britney Spears (l) during their relationship and eventual marriage. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The Iranian-American model bared it all for Playgirl Magazine's December 2025 cover story.

While sporting nothing but a pair of unzipped leather pants and a white towel, Asghari made a rare comment about his marriage to the 44-year-old pop singer.

The Traitors star referred to an old Iranian proverb that says you must never speak ill of those you've eaten with – sharing a meal is to pledge your loyalty.

"Whatever follows is irrelevant. And the best thing you can do is celebrate the past, appreciate the past, and not dwell on the fact that it’s over," he continued. "Be happy it ever even happened."