Sam Asghari responds after Britney Spears calls marriage a "fake distraction"

Los Angeles, California - Sam Asghari has shared his side of the story after Britney Spears said their marriage "felt like a fake distraction."

Sam Asghari (r.) said his marriage to Britney Spears was "very real" after the pop star admitted he felt like a "distraction" for her. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

In a statement to People, the 31-year-old model affirmed that the marriage was "very real" to him.

"It may have been short, but we were together for seven years," he continued.

"I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always."

The 43-year-old pop star got candid on Monday in a since-deleted Instagram caption, where she said that the marriage was a way to cope with being separated from her two teenage sons.

"I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it," Britney wrote.

Britney tied the knot with the Traitors star in January 2022, and the two called it quits just over a year later. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.