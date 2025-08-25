Britney Spears calls Sam Asghari marriage "a fake distraction" under nude Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears bared more than her bottom in her latest Instagram post that rattled social media!

Britney Spears (l.) says the she married Sam Asghari (r.) as a "distraction" from the pain of being estranged from her two sons. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Under the Sunday post that featured the pop star's bare butt, Britney shared rare insight into the "hardest years of her life."

"We're just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years," the Circus hitmaker wrote.

Britney said that she was "cut off from calling or texting" Sean Preston and Jayden.

She continued, writing, "I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears it's weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."

The pop singer and the Iranian-born model divorced in 2024 after being married for two years, but their marriage was met with skepticism by fans who accused Asghari of using Britney for fame.