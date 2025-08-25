Britney Spears calls Sam Asghari marriage "a fake distraction" under nude Instagram post
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears bared more than her bottom in her latest Instagram post that rattled social media!
Under the Sunday post that featured the pop star's bare butt, Britney shared rare insight into the "hardest years of her life."
"We're just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years," the Circus hitmaker wrote.
Britney said that she was "cut off from calling or texting" Sean Preston and Jayden.
She continued, writing, "I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears it's weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."
The pop singer and the Iranian-born model divorced in 2024 after being married for two years, but their marriage was met with skepticism by fans who accused Asghari of using Britney for fame.
Britney Spears says there's "abuse and trauma" in her home
The Sometimes singer did note that she's "healing," adding, "I'm hungry again like a child or baby… i'm so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like it's my first time ever eating in my life."
She also shared, "I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there."
Britney has since reconnected with Jayden and documented their reunion via IG. Still, her butt-baring post has only heightened concern for the pop singer after she also shared a look at her messy home.
