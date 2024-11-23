Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari talks about life post-divorce amid new romance

Sam Asghari revealed how he's dealing with life following his divorce from Britney Spears. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following the fitness instructor's recent sighting with his new girlfriend, Asghari told People about life post-Britney at the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event for AIDS research.

The aspiring actor was asked about life without his ex-wife, to which he responded, "It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle."

He further noted, "You just got to keep it positive."

Asghari attended the event with his new boo, who has been identified as Brooke Irvine – and oddly resembles the Toxic hitmaker.

Still, he continued offering a positive outlook on his new life, adding, "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that."