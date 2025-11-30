Britney Spears shares emotional message on pain and resilience: "Sadness and darkness survive"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears gave fans a glimpse into her emotional world over the weekend, sharing a new Instagram video that combined dance, reflection, and a hint of holiday indulgence.

Britney Spears opened up about pain and growth while showing off her dance moves in a new Instagram clip. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Saturday night, the 43-year-old pop icon was seen moving with confidence in a leopard-print bodysuit and black heels, dancing to Adele's hit Send My Love (To Your New Lover.)

The video was paired with a heartfelt caption, where Britney reflected on personal growth, vulnerability, and finding meaning in life's challenges.

"I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all," she wrote, emphasizing the importance of staying connected to one's inner child and allowing the soul to "rebel" in moments of difficulty, per Page Six.

"Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain," Britney continued.

"Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared that can touch another person so they understand they are not alone."

She also took a lighter turn, joking about overindulging during Thanksgiving.

"I can’t even look at food after this Thanksgiving... I cheated I was so bad... but it felt so damn good," she admitted.

Recently, the Toxic hitmaker edited the post to simplify her message, now reading: "I felt pretty in that bathing suit... psss gotta find those Mary Jane shoes."