Brooke Shields is highlight of Tony Awards red carpet in bright yellow Crocs

New York, New York - Actor Brooke Shields opted to wear bright yellow Crocs to Sunday's 77th Tony Awards , highlighting her cheeky sense of humor.

Brooke Shields attended the Tony Awards in a bright yellow dress and Croc shoes. © Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 59-year-old Actors' Equity Association President was unable to wear high heels due to a recent surgery.

On Saturday, Shields shared a post on Instagram showing her feet all wrapped up in bandages after a double toe operation.

"I got my Crocs! I couldn't do this in heels!" Shields told People Magazine at the awards, echoing the sentiment in other red carpet interviews.



The yellow rubber shoes are actually somewhat hard to notice at first since they perfectly match the actor's sunny yellow dress!

Shields didn't want to hide the Crocs, though, proudly showing off her shoes to photographers and interviewers.