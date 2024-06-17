Brooke Shields is highlight of Tony Awards red carpet in bright yellow Crocs
New York, New York - Actor Brooke Shields opted to wear bright yellow Crocs to Sunday's 77th Tony Awards, highlighting her cheeky sense of humor.
The 59-year-old Actors' Equity Association President was unable to wear high heels due to a recent surgery.
On Saturday, Shields shared a post on Instagram showing her feet all wrapped up in bandages after a double toe operation.
"I got my Crocs! I couldn't do this in heels!" Shields told People Magazine at the awards, echoing the sentiment in other red carpet interviews.
The yellow rubber shoes are actually somewhat hard to notice at first since they perfectly match the actor's sunny yellow dress!
Shields didn't want to hide the Crocs, though, proudly showing off her shoes to photographers and interviewers.
Brooke Shields wants to return to Broadway
Shields has done the Broadway circuit for years, previously appearing on stage as Roxie Hart in Chicago and Rizzo in Grease.
She told People that Broadway had given her a warm welcome: "Broadway welcomed me when nobody else was welcoming me. I started going to Broadway when I was a little, little girl, so to me it's a part of my life."
The Blue Lagoon star added that she'd love to do a "comedy/drama" for her next Broadway role, but would gladly take a spot "anywhere they want me!"
Cover photo: Collage: EUGENE GOLOGURSKY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP