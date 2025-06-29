Lana Del Rey's lackluster stadium tour sparks outrage among fans

London, UK - Lana Del Rey opened her stadium tour through the UK and Ireland on June 23, but some fans are already criticizing the singer's latest performances .

A number of fans vented their disappointment in viral social media posts, and some are now considering reselling their tickets to the 40-year-old's upcoming tour stops.

One fan wrote on TikTok that he actually wanted to go to London, but after looking at the setlist, he's now considering passing on the ticket.

With only 15 songs featured in her set, many fans left frustrated at how short the performance was – especially among those who traveled from far and wide to see her live.

The design of the show also met with criticism, as Lana is said to have read the lyrics off her phone at certain points and was only on stage for a short time, with holograms shown in between.

In addition, pre-recorded audio was apparently used several times, which was met with incomprehension by many fans.

Lana Del Rey, who rose to worldwide fame with melancholy songs such as Video Games and Summertime Sadness, is actually regarded as an artist with a refined sense of style and atmosphere.