Lorde rocks out at Glastonbury music festival with showstopping "surprise set"

Glastonbury, UK - New Zealand singer Lorde helped kick off this year's Glastonbury music festival in southwest England on Friday with a packed-out "secret set."

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde performs on the Woodsies Stage on the third day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on Friday. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

Best known for hits including Royals, Green Light, and Solar Power, the star's performance on the Woodsies stage coincided with the release of her much-anticipated fourth studio album, which came out at midnight.

Organizers shut off Woodsies field just before Lorde came on stage due to overcrowding as news of her appearance spread around the festival's sprawling Worthy Farm site.

Headline acts for this year include Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with other highlights including Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, and The 1975.

Olivia – who brought huge crowds to New York City's Governors Ball music festival earlier this month – will take to the stage on Sunday.

This marks the pop star's first-ever time headlining Glastonbury, but her second time there after a performance in 2022.