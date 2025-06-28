Bruce Springsteen digs into the vault to rewrite "lost" 1990s era in new collection

New York, New York - Conventional wisdom among Bruce Springsteen fans holds that the 1990s were his "lost" decade – a period where he struggled to chart a new course after parting ways with his longtime collaborators, the E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen revisited his "lost" 1990s era in a new collection of unreleased material, Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which dropped on Friday. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

It turns out "The Boss" never bought into that narrative, and now he's aiming to overturn it with a new collection of unreleased material, Tracks II: The Lost Albums, released on Friday.

"I often read about myself in the '90s as having some lost period," the 75-year-old rocker said in a 17-minute documentary released last week.

"Actually, Patti and I were parenting very young children at the time, so that affected some of your workout," he conceded, referencing his wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa.

"But really, I was working the whole time."

During the Covid pandemic, Springsteen returned to his archives and "finished everything I had in my vault."

The result is a sprawling box set compilation of 83 songs organized thematically into seven albums, spanning his output from 1983 to 2018.

But the greatest spotlight falls on the 1990s – a decade long seen as a wilderness period for the New Jersey native, who was said to be struggling to find a solo identity during his hiatus from the E Street Band.