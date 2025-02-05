Cardi B confronts claims she betrayed Megan Thee Stallion with new collab

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has been facing criticism that her new collab with Pardison Fontaine is insensitive to her friend – and his ex – Megan Thee Stallion .

Cardi B (l.) has been facing criticism for her collab with Pardison Fontaine being insensitive to her friend – and his ex – Megan Thee Stallion (r.) © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Etienne LAURENT / AFP

Cardi B recently addressed the backlash after the announcement that she and Pardison Fontaine have joined forces on Toot It, set to drop Friday.

Meg and Cardi have worked together a lot in the past and seemed to be good friends, so the Bodak Yellow artist's latest move came as something of a shock to fans.

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion used to be romantically linked and seemed close to becoming engaged before their messy split.

"I wanna make this very clear – when I f**k with two people, and I like two people, I stay away from their s**t," Cardi said in a candid X Spaces chat.

"When it comes to relationships, some bulls**t will always happen, and one thing about me, I'm gonna stay neutral, and I'm gonna stay the f**k out of it... I don't want to be in the middle of nobody's s**t. None of that *h*t is my f**kin business," she continued.