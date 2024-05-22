Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B wow NYC with rare WAP performance!

New York, New York - Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B surprised fans in NYC with a performance of their hit collab WAP Tuesday night at Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion (c.), Cardi B (r.), and Glorilla (l.) wowed NYC Tuesday night. © Screenshot/Instagram/@Glorillapimp

Meg's #Hotties and Cardi's #BardiGang got a stunning surprise Tuesday night at the Madison Square Garden when Cardi B joined Megan Thee Stallion on stage for a racy performance of their hit WAP.

Even though WAP is now a four-year-old record-breaking banger, Meg and Cardi don't perform the track often.

Fans were thrilled by the dynamic duo's performance!

Many shared clips of the performance on X, calling it "iconic."

But that's not all – Cardi B stuck around and performed Meg and her touring partner Glorilla's new collab Wanna Be.

This surprise confirmed that Cardi will be on the remix!