Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B wow NYC with rare WAP performance!
New York, New York - Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B surprised fans in NYC with a performance of their hit collab WAP Tuesday night at Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour.
Meg's #Hotties and Cardi's #BardiGang got a stunning surprise Tuesday night at the Madison Square Garden when Cardi B joined Megan Thee Stallion on stage for a racy performance of their hit WAP.
Even though WAP is now a four-year-old record-breaking banger, Meg and Cardi don't perform the track often.
Fans were thrilled by the dynamic duo's performance!
Many shared clips of the performance on X, calling it "iconic."
But that's not all – Cardi B stuck around and performed Meg and her touring partner Glorilla's new collab Wanna Be.
This surprise confirmed that Cardi will be on the remix!
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Glorilla have a history of collaboration
Fans loved Cardi's surprise appearance and the three rappers working together.
On X, fans gushed over the rap trio and many called for Glorilla, Megan, and Cardi to make a joint album!
All three rappers have a history of collaboration, but this joint performance and remix of Glorilla's Wanna Be marks the first time all three have been on one track.
In 2022, Cardi and Glo wowed fans with their Tomorrow 2 collab.
The two reportedly felt such a connection that they dug into their family history and found out that they're distant cousins through Cardi's grandfather.
Meg and Cardi have collaborated on two tracks: WAP and Bongos.
WAP broke records and Bongos made waves, even inspiring a viral dance challenge!
Perhaps this trio will continue their bold collaborations with a new track in addition to the remix.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@Glorillapimp