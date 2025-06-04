Cardi B says she would've "killed" Offset as she dishes on divorce and Stefon Diggs romance

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B got honest about her toxic marriage to Offset and slammed the online hate over her romance with Stefon Diggs in a new chat with fans!

Cardi B (c.) shared insight into why she left Offset (l.) and hit back at the criticism towards her relationship with Stefon Diggs. © Collage: Derek White & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 32-year-old Grammy-winning rapper thanked the fans who have "been so supportive" while also calling out her haters as she dished on her personal life on Tuesday via X Spaces.

Cardi shared, "I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was," hinting towards her marriage to the Migos rapper.

She explained that she was "drained, drained, drained," adding, "Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind."

The Invasion of Privacy artist continued, "I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances."

Cardi further claimed, "I was going to end up going to jail, 'cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. Cause it was just getting so, it was just getting too much."