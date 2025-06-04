Cardi B says she would've "killed" Offset as she dishes on divorce and Stefon Diggs romance
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B got honest about her toxic marriage to Offset and slammed the online hate over her romance with Stefon Diggs in a new chat with fans!
The 32-year-old Grammy-winning rapper thanked the fans who have "been so supportive" while also calling out her haters as she dished on her personal life on Tuesday via X Spaces.
Cardi shared, "I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was," hinting towards her marriage to the Migos rapper.
She explained that she was "drained, drained, drained," adding, "Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind."
The Invasion of Privacy artist continued, "I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances."
Cardi further claimed, "I was going to end up going to jail, 'cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. Cause it was just getting so, it was just getting too much."
Cardi B spills on her budding romance with Stefon Diggs
The WAP hitmaker, who shares three kids with Offset, said it was "more than" infidelity that caused the exes' split, adding that the "constant lies, the gaslighting, it was really messing up with my head."
She also hit back at "mean" remarks surrounding her relationship with the 31-year-old NFL star.
Cardi said, "I do not understand why I'm getting so much disgusting hate from men. I'm even being called a ho," explaining that she was "faithful" during her seven-year marriage.
The Bongos rapper went public with Stefon during a Knicks game in May and even shared some intimate glances at their spicy Memorial Day weekend getaway online.
Regarding her new romance, Cardi revealed that she "built a friendship" with the athlete before they began dating and that she hasn't "been this happy in a very, very long time" after all the "trauma" she's endured.
Cover photo: Collage: Derek White & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS