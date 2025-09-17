Cardi B drops bombshell baby news: "I'm excited"

New York, New York - Cardi B has finally put an end to all of that pregnancy speculation, as she's confirmed that she's expecting a baby with Stefon Diggs!

Cardi B (r.) has announced that she's expecting a baby with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs! © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King released on Wednesday, the 32-year-old rapper confirmed her pregnancy after sparking rumors that she was expecting throughout the summer.

Cardi told the anchor, "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I'm excited. I'm happy."

"I feel like I'm in a good space," she continued. "I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

As for where she and the 31-year-old NFL star stand, she gushed, "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers.

"I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do."