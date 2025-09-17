Cardi B drops bombshell baby news: "I'm excited"
New York, New York - Cardi B has finally put an end to all of that pregnancy speculation, as she's confirmed that she's expecting a baby with Stefon Diggs!
During an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King released on Wednesday, the 32-year-old rapper confirmed her pregnancy after sparking rumors that she was expecting throughout the summer.
Cardi told the anchor, "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I'm excited. I'm happy."
"I feel like I'm in a good space," she continued. "I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."
As for where she and the 31-year-old NFL star stand, she gushed, "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers.
"I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do."
Will Cardi B and Stefon Diggs get married?
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker added, "And me and him think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.' We're never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that's just what we are."
Cardi is already mom to three kids: Kulture Kiari (7), Wave Set (3), and Blossom (1), all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Offset.
Though the exes are still entangled in a messy divorce, the Grammy-winning rapper recently told Today that she's open to getting married again, adding, "I believe in love. I'm like a hopeless romantic."
Perhaps a wedding is next for Cardi and Diggs!
