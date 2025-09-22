Cardi B rips into podcaster who criticized her fourth pregnancy: "I am a great mother!"

New York, New York - Cardi B clapped back at podcaster Crissle West's viral criticism over her baby news with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B (pictured) responded to The Read host Crissle West's viral remarks about her fourth pregnancy and career. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

After West's rant on her show, The Read, went viral over the weekend, the Bodega Baddie rapper hit back with a vicious response on X Spaces.

The host viciously slammed Cardi's fourth pregnancy announcement and judged the New York-native for not being a "present or responsible mother" to her three kids by Offset. Crissle also dragged Cardi for allegedly cheating on her estranged husband.

Cardi responded to West's remarks, saying, "One thing nobody can f*** with me or tell me is about my motherhood... I'll beat b****** up for that title. One thing I know I am is a great mother."

She added that she is "best friends" with her kids and sees them every day.

"Yes, I have people that help me with my kids, but this ain't no 'Oh, I just drop them off and someone is raising them for me,'" she said. "It's very clear that’s not what I do."