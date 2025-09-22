Cardi B breaks bizarre world record as she promotes new album

Dallas, Texas - Cardi B has been on cloud nine both professionally and personally after the release of her new album and the announcement of her fourth pregnancy. But now, the rapper has added another milestone to the mix!

Cardi B broke a world record with her anticipated sophomore album Am I The Drama? – but it's not one you'd expect! © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Am I the Drama? is only Cardi's second studio album, and despite a seven-year span since her debut, the new album became a huge success overnight, selling extremely well and even receiving praise from critics.

But the 32-year-old – born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – has now added another success to her resume: she's earned a new world record, and not in the way you'd expect!

"I can't even believe this," the Bodak Yellow artist said in a video shared via X last week.

As she explained, Cardi broke a Guinness World Record with the help of Walmart, as the retail giant helped make her album "fly off the shelves" – literally.

Deliveries of Am I The Drama? via Walmart's drones in the Dallas and Fort Worth area of Texas broke the record for the most drone deliveries in one hour, with 176.

Together with Walmart, Atlantic Records, and the drone company Wing Drone Delivery, Cardi can now call herself the world record holder!

In her usual hilarious style, Cardi told fans that the drones are now "tired," but fans can still purchase Am I The Drama? through the usual channels.