Cardi B fuels Stefon Diggs romance rumors with Valentine's Day date!

Miami, Florida - Cardi B made love moves with NFL star Stefon Diggs on Valentine's Day – and the internet can't handle it!

Cardi B (r.) may have just confirmed that she's moved on from her soon-to-be ex-husband after spending Valentine's Day with Stefon Diggs! © Collage: Alex Slitz & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Offset who?

On Sunday, viral footage of The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker's V-Day date with the Houston Texans wide receiver hit social media, reigniting talk that the two are secretly dating!

The pair were filmed in Miami arriving at a hotel where the Bongos rapper stunned in a sparkly, silver two-piece cocktail dress and matching silver pumps.

Meanwhile, Stefon, who drove the pair, kept it simple in a red baseball cap and red-and-white letterman jacket.

Cardi also teasingly dropped another telling clue from the date via her Instagram story, where she shared a snap of her feet walking on a bed of roses.

The I Like It artist and the Texans star revived dating rumors after they were spotted partying in NOLA during Super Bowl weekend earlier this month.