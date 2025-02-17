Cardi B fuels Stefon Diggs romance rumors with Valentine's Day date!
Miami, Florida - Cardi B made love moves with NFL star Stefon Diggs on Valentine's Day – and the internet can't handle it!
Offset who?
On Sunday, viral footage of The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker's V-Day date with the Houston Texans wide receiver hit social media, reigniting talk that the two are secretly dating!
The pair were filmed in Miami arriving at a hotel where the Bongos rapper stunned in a sparkly, silver two-piece cocktail dress and matching silver pumps.
Meanwhile, Stefon, who drove the pair, kept it simple in a red baseball cap and red-and-white letterman jacket.
Cardi also teasingly dropped another telling clue from the date via her Instagram story, where she shared a snap of her feet walking on a bed of roses.
The I Like It artist and the Texans star revived dating rumors after they were spotted partying in NOLA during Super Bowl weekend earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Offset, who accused Cardi of cheating on him with the 31-year-old athlete, has been getting brutally trolled on social media. If the Migos member is looking for sympathy amid his marital woes, he won't find it online!
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Slitz & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP