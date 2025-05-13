Cardi B and Stefon Diggs make romance official with handsy Knicks date night!
New York, New York - Cardi B was seen packing on the PDA with NFL player Stefon Diggs at an NBA playoff game on Monday in Madison Square Garden.
First public appearance alert!
The 32-year-old rapper and her 31-year-old boo held hands as they walked into the game, and the loved up duo were seen giggling and canoodling courtside as they watched the New York Knicks beat out the Boston Celtics.
Cardi – who is still embroiled in a messy divorce with rapper Offset – rocked a bold all-leather look with a pleated skirt, bling, heels, long blue nails, and her characteristic plunging neckline.
Adding to the night's fanfare was the fact that fellow big-name celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were also in attendance.
How long have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs been dating?
Cardi and Stefon were first spotted together back in February, and dating rumors have been flying ever since!
The Bodak Yellow artist's first joint public outing with the New England Patriots star comes after she filed for divorce from Offset in July of 2024.
The former couple had been together on and off since 2017 and share three children: daughter Kulture (6), son Wave (3), and an 8-month-old daughter, whose name has not yet been confirmed.
Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP