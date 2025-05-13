Cardi B and Stefon Diggs make romance official with handsy Knicks date night!

New York, New York - Cardi B was seen packing on the PDA with NFL player Stefon Diggs at an NBA playoff game on Monday in Madison Square Garden.

NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday in New York City. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

First public appearance alert!

The 32-year-old rapper and her 31-year-old boo held hands as they walked into the game, and the loved up duo were seen giggling and canoodling courtside as they watched the New York Knicks beat out the Boston Celtics.

Cardi – who is still embroiled in a messy divorce with rapper Offset – rocked a bold all-leather look with a pleated skirt, bling, heels, long blue nails, and her characteristic plunging neckline.

Adding to the night's fanfare was the fact that fellow big-name celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were also in attendance.