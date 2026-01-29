Nicki Minaj causes uproar as she flashes Trump's $1 million immigration "Gold Card"

Los Angeles, California - Nicki Minaj flaunted her new Trump Gold Card after defending President Donald Trump at his Accounts Summit!

Nicki Minaj pulled up to President Donald Trump's (r.) Accounts Summit and later showed off her new immigration "gold card" on X. © Screenshot/X/@NickiMinaj

Hours after the Everybody rapper praised the president on Wednesday, Nicki took to X to flaunt her newly obtained card.

She captioned the post, "welp," and showed off the Trump-designed gold plastic along with her shimmering, pink nails and white fur coat.

The Trinidadian rapper explained in a follow-up tweet, "Residency? Residency? The cope is coping.

"Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."

Nicki continued, "Thanks to the petition. I wouldn't have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment."

According to the card's official website, it's described as a "visa based upon an individual's ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States."

It can be obtained with a nonrefundable $15,000 fee to the DHS plus a contribution of $1 million – but Nicki confirmed she got hers "free of charge."