Nicki Minaj causes uproar as she flashes Trump's $1 million immigration "Gold Card"
Los Angeles, California - Nicki Minaj flaunted her new Trump Gold Card after defending President Donald Trump at his Accounts Summit!
Hours after the Everybody rapper praised the president on Wednesday, Nicki took to X to flaunt her newly obtained card.
She captioned the post, "welp," and showed off the Trump-designed gold plastic along with her shimmering, pink nails and white fur coat.
The Trinidadian rapper explained in a follow-up tweet, "Residency? Residency? The cope is coping.
"Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."
Nicki continued, "Thanks to the petition. I wouldn't have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment."
According to the card's official website, it's described as a "visa based upon an individual's ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States."
It can be obtained with a nonrefundable $15,000 fee to the DHS plus a contribution of $1 million – but Nicki confirmed she got hers "free of charge."
Nicki Minaj gets backlash for defending Trump at Accounts Summit
Nicki took the stage alongside Trump on Wednesday, boasting that she's the president's "number one fan" as she publicly backed his "Trump Accounts" scheme.
Per Page Six, the Roman Holiday emcee continued, "The hate, or what people have to say – it does not affect me at all.
"It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."
Nicki's public backing of Trump has received intense backlash from fans, yet the rapper emphasized that she's unfazed by the critics.
"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?" she said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@NickiMinaj & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP