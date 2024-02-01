Cavinder twins drop "flawless" Hollywood glam pics and tease new mystery project
Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins sparked an internet frenzy with dazzling new photos fans just can't seem to get over.
While working on a project with Gatsby Chocolate, the athlete-influencers treated fans to a sneak peek behind the scenes, channeling Old Hollywood vibes.
In a photo that took Instagram by storm playfully captioned "twinhood," the Cavinder twins showcased a glamorous photoshoot with a touch of vintage flair. The duo rocked stunning glam that added to the fun vibe.
What truly set the tone for their Old Hollywood style was the photoshoot's enchanting setting. The series featured a charming vignette with dressing room lighting and shadows, casting a mysterious and playful atmosphere as the twins struck poses with hair curlers pinned in.
Fans went wild over the photos, showering Haley and Hanna with rave reviews over their infectious energy and style.
"You're both flawless queens," one fan wrote.
"Ateeeeeee looking for any crumbs leftover but we just don’t see any," Gatsby Chocolate said.
What are the Cavinder twins brewing?
In an earlier OG post on Wednesday, the Cavinder twins also dished out some excitement by dropping hints about a mysterious new project.
The catch? They're keeping us all in suspense without spilling the beans on the new project details.
"we are announcing something very exciting soon, that we can’t wait to share with you !!!" they wrote in the Instagram caption.
Could it be another glamorous foray into the world of fashion, or perhaps a powerhouse move in the fitness realm? The intrigue is real, and the guessing game has officially begun!
The Cavinder twins are leaving us on the edge of our seats, wondering what project they're about to unleash.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins