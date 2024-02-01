Cavinder twins drop "flawless" Hollywood glam pics and tease new mystery project

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins sparked an internet frenzy with dazzling new photos fans just can't seem to get over.

While working on a project with Gatsby Chocolate, the athlete-influencers treated fans to a sneak peek behind the scenes, channeling Old Hollywood vibes.



In a photo that took Instagram by storm playfully captioned "twinhood," the Cavinder twins showcased a glamorous photoshoot with a touch of vintage flair. The duo rocked stunning glam that added to the fun vibe.

What truly set the tone for their Old Hollywood style was the photoshoot's enchanting setting. The series featured a charming vignette with dressing room lighting and shadows, casting a mysterious and playful atmosphere as the twins struck poses with hair curlers pinned in.

Fans went wild over the photos, showering Haley and Hanna with rave reviews over their infectious energy and style.

"You're both flawless queens," one fan wrote.

"Ateeeeeee looking for any crumbs leftover but we just don’t see any," Gatsby Chocolate said.