Celebrated ballerina Michaela DePrince has died

New York, New York - Michaela DePrince, who was orphaned during Sierra Leone's civil war before moving to the US and defying the odds to become a celebrated ballerina , has died, according to posts on her social media Friday.

DePrince, a 29-year-old second-soloist in the Boston Ballet, had an acclaimed career dancing with the Dutch National Ballet and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.



"With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond," said the statement posted by her team on Instagram and Facebook.

There was no word on what caused her death.

Confirming the news, the Dance Theatre of Harlem wrote on X that "DePrince, was an activist and humanitarian, advocating for children affected by conflict and violence."

"She served as an Ambassador for War Child Holland and hosted her gala, Dare to Dream, dedicated to promoting the well-being and mental health of children living in war zones."

DePrince, abandoned by her uncle during the West African nation's brutal civil war, faced neglect in an orphanage as she suffered from the skin disorder vitiligo.

DePrince's story was made into a documentary, First Position.