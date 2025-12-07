Justin Bieber threatens to put Apple employees in a "choke hold" as he rages over iPhone function

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Justin Bieber aired out his frustrations at Apple over a rage-inducing feature on the iPhone.

Justin Bieber aired out his frustrations at Apple over the iPhone's dictation function, which he complained stops his music. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@JustinBieber & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Friday, the 31-year-old Canadian singer complained about the iPhone's dictation function, which often gets in his way unintentionally.

"If I hit this dictation button after sending a text and it beeps and stops my music one more time, I'm gonna find everyone at apple and put them in a rear naked choke hold," he wrote.

Justin added a screenshot with the dictation button, located to the right of the text field, circled to further illustrate the issue.

Even when he turns off the dictation function, he said he still "somehow" touches the microphone button and activates the voice function, as it's where the send button is usually located.

Alongside his anger, the Baby singer did suggest a solution: "The send button shouldn't have multiple functions in the same place."