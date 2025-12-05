Playwright Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan for alleged drug smuggling

Okinawa, Japan - Prominent American playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of drug smuggling, according to local media reports.

Jeremy O. Harris has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of drug smuggling. © GARETH CATTERMOLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Known for his Tony-nominated Slave Play and his appearance in the hit show Emily in Paris, Harris was detained at Naha airport on November 16, the Okinawa Times reported on Thursday.

Customs officers found 0.78 grams of a substance containing the stimulant MDMA concealed in the 36-year-old's tote bag, according to the newspaper.

It was not clear whether Harris had been officially charged.

Japan has some of the world's strictest drug laws, and possession of illegal narcotics can result in jail time.

Harris arrived in the southern Okinawa region on a flight from Taiwan, where he had a layover after flying from Britain, according to local broadcaster RBC.

He came to Japan for tourism, the broadcaster said.

Slave Play earned a record-breaking 12 Tony nominations in 2018, but did not win any awards.