Chappell Roan reveals stunning new swan tattoo

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Chappell Roan took to social media on Friday to share a collection of adorable snaps, including one confirming her brand-new tattoo .

Chappell Roan has used a post on social media to show off her gorgeous new tattoo. © AFP/Angela Weiss

Roan has long been known for her unique look and style, which emphasizes quirkiness and originality above all else.

Now, the Pink Pony Club singer has revealed a brand-new tattoo on her arm – and it's a real banger!

In a Friday post on Instagram, Roan shared a new series of selfies and snaps, including two pigeons who appear to be kissing and an adorable picture of her cat.

Two of these snaps, however, gave fans insight into what she's really been up to over these last couple of days – a picture of her in a tattoo studio, and another of a brand-new inking on her arm.

The first picture shows Roan lying on her back and taking a selfie as a tattooist goes to town on her arm. Next, fans get to see the final result – a gorgeous swan.

The tattoo is also decked out with two stars on the swan's head and a ribbon, held in its mouth, which bobs and sways around its body.

"Very into swans + Duolingo + cats as of late," Roan captioned the set of pictures.