Chris Rock plans to address infamous Oscars slap in live Netflix special

Baltimore, Maryland - Chris Rock will be livestreaming his new comedy special Selective Outrage this weekend, and he plans to finally address the infamous Oscar's slap.

Chris Rock will livestream his Netflix comedy special Selective Outrage this weekend. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & IMAGO / Cover Images

Rock will be performing at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre this Saturday for the special, which he first dropped a trailer for back in December.

It will be the first time a show will be livestreamed on Netflix and has the potential to reach a large portion of the streaming platform's 231 million subscribers.

Most viewers will likely tune in to hear Rock share his thoughts on the infamous Oscars incident in March 2022 where Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock across the face for telling a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock remained out of the public eye and avoided interviews following the slap and instead headed to the stand-up stage where he was able to control the narrative.

For the past year, he has been working on new material while on his Ego Death World Tour, and he's ready to reveal it to the world.

According to The Wall Street Journal, he recently joked about the incident with a crowd in South Carolina: "The thing people want to know ... did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt!"

"He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie!" he added, referencing their contrasting movie roles.



The special will finally give Rock the chance to tell his side of things while dishing out a comedy slap of his own.