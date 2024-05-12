Tom Cruise's daughter Suri takes drastic step amid strained relationship

New York, New York - It's no secret that actor Tom Cruise and his daughter, Suri, don't have the best relationship. Now, the 18-year-old is finally breaking up with her famous father.

Tom Crusie's (r.) daughter, Suri (c.), has seemingly ditched her famous – and estranged – father's last name after her recent 18th birthday. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A few ago, the daughter of former Hollywood dream couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise came of age and is now allowed to make her own decisions.

The young woman not only seems to want to follow in the footsteps of her successful parents, but she apparently also wants to draw a final line in her strained relationship with Tom.

Per Hello! Magazine, Suri recently made her debut on the there stage in the musical Head Over Heels, surprising audiences not just with her acting chops but also with her last name.

The cast list referred to her not as Suri Cruise but as Suri Noelle, purportedly because she no longer wants to be associated with the Top Gun star.

Her new last name was not chosen by chance, either – Noelle is her mother's middle name.