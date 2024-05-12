Tom Cruise's daughter Suri takes drastic step amid strained relationship
New York, New York - It's no secret that actor Tom Cruise and his daughter, Suri, don't have the best relationship. Now, the 18-year-old is finally breaking up with her famous father.
A few ago, the daughter of former Hollywood dream couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise came of age and is now allowed to make her own decisions.
The young woman not only seems to want to follow in the footsteps of her successful parents, but she apparently also wants to draw a final line in her strained relationship with Tom.
Per Hello! Magazine, Suri recently made her debut on the there stage in the musical Head Over Heels, surprising audiences not just with her acting chops but also with her last name.
The cast list referred to her not as Suri Cruise but as Suri Noelle, purportedly because she no longer wants to be associated with the Top Gun star.
Her new last name was not chosen by chance, either – Noelle is her mother's middle name.
Suri Cruise ditches her last name in seeming dig at Tom
Suri's relationship with her mother, Katie, who was in the audience at her theater premiere, is said to be close.
The mother-daughter duo live together in New York, where they are often spotted together.
Her relationship with her dad, Tom, is a different story.
Since her parents divorced in 2012, the 18-year-old has reportedly had little contact with her father.
Allegedly at the behest of the Scientology sect, the Hollywood star has also distanced himself further and further from his daughter following the separation from Katie.
It's still unclear whether the budding actor has actually officially changed her name or is just using Noelle as a stage name, but the strain in her relationship with Tom is quite evident.
